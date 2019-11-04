WINCHESTER — The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber believes anyone who sacrifices their time or personal safety to help another deserves the community's praise and appreciation.
That's why the Winchester-based organization created the Valor Awards in 2012.
At the chamber's seventh annual Valor Awards ceremony Friday night at the Clarion Inn and Conference Center, 69 first responders and private citizens were honored for performing selfless acts between July 1, 2018, and July 31, 2019.
"Not all of the events had a positive outcome," Master of Ceremonies Barry Lee told the near-capacity crowd at Friday's ceremony.
That statement was exemplified by two men who risked their lives in an unsuccessful attempt to save a drowning man. They were presented with the chamber's Meritorious Action Award.
On July 22, a brief but powerful thunderstorm turned Winchester's usually placid Town Run into a fast-moving torrent. Robert Fowler and Christian Morales, two members of a Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center Community Inmate Work Force assigned to a job in City Yards at 301 E. Cork St., saw a body in the rushing waters.
Morales tried to pull 62-year-old Kenneth Wayne Romick of Frederick County from the stream, but the current was too strong. Fowler was able to lift Romick to dry ground and performed CPR, but it was too late. Romick was pronounced dead after emergency personnel arrived.
Another tragic situation that brought out the best in people occurred on Nov. 24, when Winchester Police Department Officer Hunter Edwards was killed in a single-vehicle crash on East Jubal Early Drive while responding to a reported fight.
"The staff of Winchester Emergency Communications, and the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department staff that responded to the car accident, were doing their jobs to the utmost of their abilities, even in the knowledge they had lost one of their own," Lee said.
The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber presented a Certificate of Valor award to the four dispatchers who handled the incident — Kaitlyn Mitchell, Jennifer Hardy, Tammy DeHaven and Michael Sale — and a Unit Citation award to the 12 Winchester firefighters and paramedics that responded to the crash — Matt Morris, Steve Morris, Drew DeHaven, Brian Roth, Kevin Layman, Dustin Amtower, Jeremy Greenbacker, Colin O'Hara, Thomas Whipple, Michael Vickers, Bobby Luttrell and Jeff Martman.
A potentially deadly situation that was diffused by Winchester police on July 2 earned a Silver Award of Valor for dispatcher Terri Mellott and a Gold Award of Valor for the nine officers that were called to the scene.
Forty-eight-year-old Scott Bradley Garthwaite was reportedly suicidal when he allegedly opened fire on police from his apartment at 418 N. Loudoun St. Garthwaite suffered a minor wound when Officer Alexandria Warren returned fire and was treated for his injury after being taken into custody.
"While this award is being presented to the unit as a whole, Officer Warren is to be commended for her extreme bravery in this life and death situation," Lee said.
The Winchester Police Department officers who received the Gold Award of Valor were Warren, Sgts. Jonathan Funk and Justin Schumer, Cpl. Brittney Kotynski-Neer and Officers Anna Shelton, Jeffery Ferraro, Joshua Avery, Jerad Miller and Patrick Jefferson.
Other honors presented Friday by the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber included:
- Public Safety Volunteer of the Year — Tony Eye of Volunteers in Policing
- Unit Citations — Winchester Emergency Communications; Winchester Police Department's second and third shifts
- Lifesaving Awards — Private citizens Joshua Wilkins, Seth Fox, Dan Wall and Jim Henry; Deputies Eric White, A.J. Kendra and G.W. Umbel, Investigator J.J. Hackett and Lt. Warren Gosnell of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office; Lt. Brian King of the Winchester Police Department; and firefighters and paramedics Tyler Tugman, Timothy Vaught and Adam Beahm of the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department
- Bronze Award of Valor — Cpl. Keith Nixon of the Winchester Police Department
- Gold Award of Valor — Sgts. Frank Myrtle and Chaz Niang, Cpls. Aaron Wyant, Timothy Schraff and Ryan Oravec, and Officers Raymond Rice, Alexandria Warren, Anna Shelton, Bryan Derryberry, Scott Bultrowicz and Trent Marchi of the Winchester Police Department
"You are the ray of hope in dire circumstances," Lee told the evening's award winners. "You've got our backs, and we thank you."
To learn more about the circumstances that led to the presentation of Friday's Valor Awards, visit regionalchamber.biz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.