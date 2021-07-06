ROUND HILL — The many images of wild animals on the walls of April Tolin's new art studio are so lifelike they appear to be photographs.
They're not. The images are paintings and sketches she's created based on photos she's seen. Combining her imagination with her artistic abilities, she gives the images a depth of perspective that photos might not provide — a depth reflecting how she personally sees the animals and their environments, based on her emotions at a particular time.
Around the studio are images of birds, wolves, cats both large and small, a turtle, a snake and an orangutan.
Tigers are her favorite animals to focus on.
"I like their personalities," said April, 18. "Their eyes look into you, like they have a strong soul."
Her depictions of animals and their surroundings enable those viewing her works to see into her heart and soul.
Art literally has been her lifelong passion. Her parents, Janet and Barry Tolin of Berryville, discovered her talent when she was about 1½.
During a visit to a relative's home, Janet recalled, they noticed April had picked a lemon from a lemon tree and was rubbing it against the ground. She then used a twig and other things she found to draw in the residue.
April admitted not remembering that, as she was so young.
However, she continued to sketch and color as she grew older. Along the way, other more experienced artists who believed in her abilities helped April further her talent.
April initially spent a lot of time scribbling at the kitchen table. Then around 2015, she decided to become "more serious" about her art, she recalled.
"I started spending more time on it," she said, as well as spending more time on individual works, giving them greater depth.
She now sometimes spends 10 hours or more developing a particular work.
One of April's creations is a mural at D.G. Cooley Elementary School near Berryville. It depicts two black panthers — a mother and her cub — sitting together in a field with flowers against a mountainous backdrop. The mother is representative of teachers at the school; the cub its students.
It took her "lots of days" to do that one, she said.
She recently completed a painting of a blue heron for the cabin at Shenandoah University's River Campus in Clarke County.
Her art is displayed on her Instagram account, and she is establishing a website to show it. Her new studio, which she acquired about two weeks ago, is in the Round Hill Arts Center on Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) in Loudoun County, between Bluemont and Purcellville. Various artists have studios in the arts center, a nonprofit organization providing the public classes and other opportunities to explore their creative abilities, according to its website.
April sketches mostly with charcoal and pencil. She experiments with other materials sometimes. For instance, she used coffee to create a sketch of a wolf on display in her studio.
Most of her works are colorful acrylic and oil paintings.
"I like painting better than I like drawing," April said. An artist can be more creative with paint and apply layers of it, giving an image more depth, she said.
Also, "I really like (using) color," she said. "It makes me happy!"
Her favorite color is purple, as evidenced by the purplish tint to her hair. She's thinking about painting a purple tiger, she said.
April, a recent graduate of Clarke County High School, said she devotes at least a few hours per week to her art.
"I usually don't do it every day," she said. "But if I go a few weeks without doing art, I kind of get depressed. Art is my medicine" essentially.
She plans to eventually make art her career.
"It makes life more fulfilling" than, say, having an office job, she said. Plus, "I can make people happy!"
April is modest about her art talent. As much detail as she puts into her paintings and drawings, "it feels so natural to me," she said. "I get kind of surprised that other people can't" do the same thing.
Still, "I don't see it as something special and different," she said, something that sets her apart from other people.
I will love to see your work. Your talent is amazing!
Beautiful pictures. You are so talented. You have a great future ahead of you.
