WINCHESTER — If you like the mural that has been on display at the former Winchester Towers site for the past year, you’ll love its sequel.
A second mural painted by five local children was finished on Friday and is expected to be hung on the property’s chain-link fence within a week.
Like last year’s mural, this one was created by kids attending a weeklong day camp at the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum, 19 W. Cork St., under the supervision of Abi Gomez, founder of the Winchester-based nonprofit group Arte Libre VA.
The five young artists who attended the camp — some of whom received scholarships thanks to a grant from the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley — were in very good hands. Gomez was recently named chairwoman of the Virginia Commission for the Arts, making her the first Latina to lead the state-sponsored commission in its 52-year history.
Gomez said her biggest challenge with the new mural was figuring out a way to paint it while maintaining proper social distances between the campers.
“We had the idea of cutting it up into a kind of puzzle,” Gomez said. “We drew the design while it was all together, then we separated the pieces so everyone can work safely on each piece.”
The six individual pieces were painted by campers on Friday afternoon, then examined by Gomez to make sure everything lined up.
“I think it’s going to look really good,” 9-year-old artist Tyshir Rhone said as he eagerly waited to see the assembled mural.
The final product is cheerful and colorful, depicting some beautiful examples of Mother Nature’s most heart-warming creations like rainbows, butterflies and rabbits. It is slightly smaller than last year’s 4x16-foot mural, which is still displayed at the Towers site at 200-214 N. Cameron St.
“I need to take these [mural panels] home, drill some holes in them and put on the sealant,” Gomez said.
If all goes well, the new mural should be in place next to the original one by the end of the week, she said.
Gomez praised her campers — four elementary students and one middle-school student — for doing “a phenomenal job.”
When asked if the new mural is nicer than the original one, 11-year-old Ahonor Alexander glanced around to see if anyone was nearby, grinned mischievously and whispered, “Yes.”
