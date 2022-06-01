WINCHESTER — Even in the early days of barber school, Dominic Calvi wasn’t sure he wanted to be a barber.
But that changed when he watched a YouTube clip of a haircut being done. Now the 20-year-old Winchester resident is passionate about the craft and recently opened Fade Father Hair Studio at 2337 Valor Drive.
“It’s always been in the back of my head since graduating barber school,” Calvi said about opening his own hair studio. “I’ve always dreamt of what this would look like. Did I think it would happen this soon? No. I always thought I’d be working for somebody else for 10 or 15 years before I got to it.”
Calvi said he went to barber school a few months after obtaining his GED about two years ago.
A commercial on TV during a football game piqued his interest in becoming a barber. It featured a traveling barber who used Square to accept digital payments from customers. But Calvi was more interested in the barber.
“He was cutting people’s hair at basketball courts, people’s houses, in shops, stuff like that, and I was like, ‘That’s cool. That’s pretty neat,’” Calvi said. “So, I looked into it and enrolled in barber school.”
About midway through barber school, which took about eight months to complete, Calvi said he could finally envision himself making a career out of cutting and styling hair.
“From there on, I got good at it really quickly. It took off from there,” he said. “I’ve had a love for it ever since.”
The name, Fade Father, is Calvi's "stage name," he said, paying homage to the popular fade style of haircut.
Calvi said his studio is meant to help customers feel relaxed and comfortable. He added that he wanted the space to be “modern.”
“One thing I’ve noticed is places are vintage or give you a vintage feel of a barber shop,” Calvi said. “That’s fine, and there’s a lot of history of the industry that supports that. But I wanted to bring a modern feel to it and a more New York or Las Vegas feel to it.”
He said he decided to call the shop a hair studio because he wants to drive home the connection between cutting hair and art.
“The words hair studio, I thought, are a lot better at describing what I do,” Calvi said. “If you’re educated enough, you can do a haircut. But I want people when they come in here to realize that this is my art, where my passion is. I wanted it to be more of an art studio than a bustling barber shop. In-and-out transactions are a great thing, don't get me wrong. But I want to be able to take my time and let them know I’m being detailed with it and show them the passion behind it.”
Calvi’s expertise leans more toward cutting and styling men’s hair, but female customers are welcome, too. Actually, one of Calvi’s favorite styles is a female undercut, he said.
“Most of the time, they want a design, which I find really awesome,” Calvi said of the undercut style. “That’s when the real art comes out.”
Calvi said he wants to give his customers unique cuts and styles so that people will know where they went.
“When it comes to intricate line work and things like that, that’s where I try to be specialized,” he said. “I want somebody to get a design and when they’re out and about, people are like, ‘Oh, yeah, they went to Fade Fathers because nobody else can do it like that.’”
Currently, Calvi is the lone barber at the studio. Eventually, he said he plans for his father, who is currently in barber school, to join him.
Fade Father Hair Studio offers regular haircuts, designs, beard trims, face masks, eyebrow services, and face and head shaves. Appointments can be booked at fadefatherhairstudio.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.