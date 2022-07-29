BERRYVILLE — With just five seniors, Clarke County head coach Casey Childs pointed out during an interview Thursday night that this year's football team is the youngest the Eagles have had since he joined the coaching staff in 2007.
But when the third-year head coach addressed the players a few minutes earlier before dismissing them from Thursday's first day of practice, he reminded them that while the faces may change at Clarke County, the expectations don't.
"We've had a lot of successful teams in the past," Childs said, "and we pass the torch here."
Clarke County returns only three starters on offense and three on defense, none of whom are linemen. But an Eagles team that is coming off its 15th straight winning season doesn't plan on giving up its Bull Run District title without a fight. The Eagles went 10-2 last year (their most wins 2017) since and a perfect 6-0 in the Bull Run for their first outright district title since 2015.
"We don't think about it too much," said senior running back and linebacker Kyler Darlington when asked about the team's youth. "[The seniors] just have to step up more. We have a lot of young guys to lead. But we know what to do, and we know they can follow us."
Though not everyone was able to attend the first day of practice, Childs said the Eagles' roster should number in the upper 50s from eighth grade to 12th grade, with 10th through 12th grade numbering in the low 40s.
Darlington said the team's veterans are trying to provide the same type of example that has helped Clarke County earn 14 playoff berths and at least a share of 10 Bull Run titles since 2007.
"We're just doing what every senior before us has done," Darlington said. "Just following in their footsteps and hoping [the younger players] follow in ours. Everything's a tradition around here."
The Eagles do have some pretty skilled returners, including five players who earned All-Region honors.
On offense, Darlington was the Bull Run District's Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Region 2B after rushing 191 times for 1,292 yards (a 6.8 yards per carry average) and 15 TDs. Senior Matt Sipe is back for his third year as a starting quarterback and earned All-Region 2B Second Team All-Purpose honors after rushing 75 times for 463 yards (6.2 ypc) and four TDs and throwing for 356 yards, five TDs and three interceptions. Senior tight end Kyler McKenzie (five catches for 58 yards and one TD) is another returning starter.
On defense, the Eagles bring back First Team All-Region defensive back and junior Will Booker (45 tackles, 12 passes defensed, four interceptions), Second Team linebacker and sophomore Carson Chinn (109 tackles) and Darlington, who made 47 tackles as a linebacker.
Senior Chris LeBlanc is also back after earning First Team All-Region honors as a kicker (37 of 40 extra points, three field goals) and a punter (36.0 average on 21 punts).
And while there might not be any returning starters on the offensive or defensive lines, this won't be the first time Clarke County has dealt with that situation in its 15-year run of excellence. Significant roster turnover has never prevented the Eagles' single-wing attack from averaging less than 200 rushing yards per game in a season in that time. Last year's team averaged 245.2 yards per game on the ground and 277.5 total.
Childs, Darlington and Sipe have plenty of faith in what the line candidates can do on both sides of the ball this year.
Childs said junior Matthew Tapscott — the junior younger brother of 2022 graduate and starting offensive guard and defensive Roger Tapscott — was the top backup for every offensive line position and feels he would have started on most teams in the Bull Run.
Junior Patrick Whalen — the younger brother of Liam Whalen, a starting defensive tackle and blocking back — will also be counted on up front. Childs is also looking forward to seeing what junior Alofi Sake and sophomore Siosaia Tuivailala can do after each enrolled in the school halfway through the season last year.
"It's going to be exciting, because we have a lot of young kids in there who are going to be fighting for jobs," Childs said. "These first few weeks, when we start putting pads on, is going to tell an awful lot. There are jobs to be won, and we'll be interested to see who takes advantage of the opportunities that are going to be given.
"Our JV and freshman teams have been really good the past few years. We're going to have some pretty talented kids, they're just going to be light in experience at the varsity level. They got into varsity games when we were up big, but just don't have a lot of big-time snaps. If these guys come along the way we're hoping they come along, then we're going to be all right. It's just going to have to be a learning curve, and they'll have to learn on the fly."
Childs said Thursday's practice was a great way to set the tone.
"The weather was great," Childs said. "We did a little bit of conditioning, but we did a lot of teaching and went a little slower than we normally do because we are so young."
Clarke County will have scrimmages at Jefferson (W.Va.) on Aug. 12 and home vs. Berkeley Springs (W.Va.) on Aug. 18. The Eagles open their regular season with Warren County at home on Aug. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.