On Saturday morning, the Winchester Sportsplex transformed into an indoor craft fair of sorts, with vendors peddling everything from hand-poured soy wax candles to gourmet pound cakes.
Customers shopped homemade baked goods, handmade jewelry and inventive toys while sipping on refreshingly sweet beverages.
The common thread? All of these merchants doubled as mini entrepreneurs, ranging from 6 to 15 years old.
“It’s a great opportunity for them to make their own money,” said Yvette Stallings, a local community member who planned the event. “... And you never know, we might be looking at the next millionaire, the next Bill Gates or Oprah Winfrey.”
This event, called the Children’s Business Fair, is hosted in towns across the country through Acton Academy, an education company which promotes hands-on learning and entrepreneurship. However, this was the first of its kind in Winchester.
Last year, Stallings’s now 11-year-old granddaughter, Yariah Watson, participated in a fair in Leesburg. When she went to sign up this year, though, the slots were already filled.
So, Stallings decided to host a fair here in Winchester. Children were invited to set up shop and make their case for a chance to win one of five $25 cash prizes — an investment into these impressive, youth-led businesses.
“I just feel sometimes that our kids don’t have anything to do here, so I wanted to give some entrepreneurs a chance to come and show their products and services. ... And also, I think a lot of kids are in sports, so we just wanted the kids that are not really sports minded to be able to have something to call their own,” Stallings said.
Some young vendors came to the fair with goals in mind.
Seven-year-old Bodhi Forcier was selling candles to save up for fishing gear.
Maddie Petru, 15, sold crocheted animals to raise money for a service dog. Her business, Petru Plushies, won the Best Presentation award.
Alessa Garcia, 10, who had nearly sold out of her beaded jewelry collection by midday, said she hoped to make her own money in case she should want or need something in the future.
“I wanted to save money so anything I need, or [in] an emergency, I could have some money,” she said.
Garcia also said she wants to save up to buy more beads.
For some, the fair was an opportunity to show off interests and talents.
One stand displayed homemade treats, baking mixes, jewelry and original storybooks. Eight-year-old Ashley McConnell stood behind the counter and said she was excited to share her creativity during the fair.
“It’s called ‘Make It,’” McConnell said, “because I want people to know I made all this stuff.”
Best friend duo Uditi Mishra and Anusree Jeyaguru, both 10, run a business called Elite Crafters. The girls sell what they describe as “traditional toys,” or toys that don’t need batteries.
Using materials like paper, string, coins and plastic spoons, they craft catapults, spinners and moving snakes.
“I feel happy thinking, like, we’re having traditional toys and stuff, because a lot of kids are just on phones right now,” Mishra said. “... And it’s fun when people are like, ‘Oh my god, it’s so cool.’”
At the end of the fair, Elite Crafters won an award for Highest Business Potential.
Other sellers, like 10-year-old Jay Stevenson, weren’t strangers to entrepreneurship.
Stevenson, a 2022 audition finalist on Food Network’s “Kid’s Baking Championship” and the self-proclaimed DMV Pound Cake King, sells specialty pound cakes at farmers markets and other events in and around his hometown of Manassas. On Saturday, customers enjoyed free samples of flavors like blueberry, Oreo and Cookie Monster.
Cade Bailey, 13, started his business, Dead Drift Fishing, about two and a half years ago. Bailey ties flies for fly fishing, then sells his products to stores like Jake’s Bait and Tackle in Frederick County.
“I wanted to meet a lot of cool people through fly fishing ... and make some connections with some companies, and maybe travel around with them,” he said.
Dead Drift Fishing won the prize for Outstanding Business Knowledge and Interview at the fair.
Cade Bailey’s 10-year-old sister, Cali Bailey, set up shop next to him and sold hair clips and bookmarks made of resin.
There were many other businesses on display at the fair. Eleven-year-old Ahliyah Flowers sold slime — a concoction made of shaving cream, glue, borax and hot water. She said it’s fun to play with when you’re stressed or bored.
Seven-year-old Melody Sutherland embraced her love of Harry Potter and sold her version of Butterbeer, a popular drink in the series. Her version is a mixture of cream soda, butterscotch and whipped cream. Customers and fellow vendors could be seen sipping on her creation while browsing the other shops.
Melody Sutherland’s sister, 9-year-old Joy Sutherland, was selling wooden toys that she painted.
There was handmade jewelry by 13-year-old Malaya Fox, beaded keychains and bracelets from 10-year-old Johanna Thayer and an assortment of knickknacks sold by 8-year-old Gabriela Cinco.
“The judges had a daunting task to choose our winners,” Stallings wrote in an email after the event. “They were all exceptional.”
Aforementioned winners were Cade Bailey with Dead Drift Fishing, Uditi Mishra and Anusree Jeyaguru with Elite Crafters and Maddie Petru with Petru Plushies. Yariah Watson, 11, won the Most Independent award for her business, Sunrize Slime & Henna/Yariah’s Slime Factory.
The 1st place Best Overall Business award went to 13-year-old Elly Goodwin for her business, Art From the Heart.
