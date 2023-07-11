Calling all creative young minds and mini entrepreneurs: applications for this Saturday’s Children’s Business Fair are still open.
Kids ages six to 14 are invited to set up shop at the Winchester Sportsplex. Artists, bakers and anyone in between are welcome to put their talents on display, and make a little money while doing it.
There are 18 participants signed up so far, and among them, event organizer Yvette Stallings says, “there’s some really unique stories.”
They include a finalist from Food Network’s Kid’s Baking Championship selling gourmet goodies, a vendor selling crochet items to raise money for a service dog and a henna artist. There will also be other activities like face painting, balloon animals and fairy hair extensions for visitors to enjoy.
Judges will choose two winners in each age category, six through 10 and 11 and up. Those participants will receive a cash prize to invest back into their businesses.
The Children’s Business Fair is happening this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Winchester Sportsplex. It will be the first of its kind to take place in Winchester.
Applications will remain open until Thursday at midnight. It costs $10 to submit your business, and $5 will be refunded the day of the fair. When browsing the young vendors’ products, cash payments are encouraged.
To apply to the fair, visit https://www.childrensbusinessfair.org/3062 .
For information about general admission, visit https://www.childrensbusinessfair.org/3062 .
