BERRYVILLE — Autumn Sites discovered a talent she never imagined having.
Sites, a recent graduate of James Wood High School, won a second-place ribbon in the King Arthur Flour baking competition at the 65th annual Clarke County Fair.
Although she has been recognized for her artistic talents, the baking ribbon was her first award for food preparation. She never has enjoyed cooking, she admitted.
“But I wanted to try something new” to enter into a competition, Sites said. So she made some gingersnaps and entered them.
“Everyone really liked them,” she said.
Her grandfather, who never has liked gingersnaps, even told her they were good.
Sites, of Stephenson and the daughter of Amanda and Katie Helmick-Wolford, said “it feels pretty great” to realize a talent.
She soon will be busy studying as she starts Lord Fairfax Community College. Still, she plans to make time to see if she can find enjoyment in cooking — or at least baking — after all.
In the kitchen, “I’ll try more cakes and cookies, and food in general,” said Sites.
Elizabeth Stang, 17, of Bluemont, won a Best In Show award for her pumpkin cupcakes.
“I’m really excited,” Stang said. Until now, “I’ve never won a Best of Show for anything at the fair.”
She enjoys baking, but “this is the first time I’ve ever made something 100 percent by myself,” she said.
Baking is relaxing, and it provides the opportunity to try new things, said Stang.
“It’s neat pairing two different things together,” like icing and batter, she said. To find the perfect combination, “you have to make sure you find flavors that go together well, without being overly sweet.”
Therefore, it’s essential to taste the food while you’re making it, she added.
Judges handed out awards in numerous categories, including baking, arts and crafts, educational exhibits, photography and vegetable-growing.
The prized projects are on display in barns at the fair, which continues through tonight.
Anyone whose joints get achy while walking around the fairgrounds might find interesting an exhibit detailing how ibuprofen is formed.
Got rust around the house? Another educational exhibit details how to get rid of it.
Gardeners might find interesting an exhibit on whether tap, well or store-bought water is best for growing zinnias.
Artisans have created works ranging from birdhouses and wood carvings to paintings, drawings and photos. The pictures depict things such as animals, people, flowers and landscape scenes.
Twelve-year-old Claire Luzzi of Loudoun County won three first-place ribbons and one second-place ribbon for her photos. They were her first photography awards.
Her pictures include ones of flowers, a friend and slime.
“I just thought it looked cool,” she said of the latter.
Luzzi, the daughter of Juli Luzzi, said she enjoys photography because it’s fun. Now that she’s an award-winning picture-taker, she said she eventually might make photography her career.
