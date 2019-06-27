WINCHESTER — It was Friday afternoon and the auditorium at the Youth Development Center was filled with revolting children.
“If you think you’re going to kick somebody in the face, step to the side,” an adult reminded the kids.
Someone in the back of the room started playing an instrumental track of music and the children, lined across the front of the room, started dancing and singing.
“We are revolting children, living in revolting times,” they sang in unison as they rehearsed for this week’s premier performance of “Matilda: The Musical.”
“I want to hear all of you as a group,” show director Dolly Stevens said as she ran through several pages of stage notes.
Choreographer Cait Kelly, moments after cautioning the young performers to be mindful of their high kicks during a dance routine, then demonstrated a particularly tricky move for the “Revolting Kids” routine.
“Now we do the turn and the gallop step,” said Kelly, who graduated this year from Shenandoah University’s music theater program.
“They get 10 days to put it all together [before the dress rehearsals],” Youth Development Center (YDC) Executive Director LaTasha Do’zia-Earley said.
“This is day 10,” said Stevens, who graduated from Shenandoah’s music theater program in 1977, 42 years before her choreographer.
Stevens is an award-winning director, actress and playwright with decades of experience in adult and children’s theater. In October, she was presented with her alma mater’s Distinguished Alumni Award for Lifetime Achievement.
After spending the past 10 years heading up the theater program at Blue Ridge Middle School in Purcellville, Stevens moved to Strasburg and sought out local theatrical opportunities. It didn’t take long for her to connect with the YDC because she had previously worked with Do’zia-Earley, an actress and advocate for the performing arts, during a production of “Fame” in Loudoun County.
“We’re really hoping that we can get more [theatrical] activity going here,” Stevens said Friday during a break in rehearsal.
“Matilda: The Musical” features a cast of 20 kids ages 11 to 17.
“They auditioned in early April,” Stevens said. “When you start with kids that want to do it, that’s half the battle. Mom’s not making them do it, and it’s not child care.”
She and Do’zia-Earley think children who have enough drive to perform in public are capable of learning the dialogue, songs and choreography for a full-length show, not just a shortened junior version. “Matilda: The Musical” is two hours long with an intermission in the middle.
“I set a high bar,” Stevens said. “In my experience, they always rise to it.”
An example is 11-year-old Kylee Geraci, who plays Matilda in the YDC production. Stevens said Kylee, who is on stage for 90% of the show, learned all her lines, songs and dance moves by the end of the first week of rehearsals.
“These kids have not just the talent, but also the drive to do full-length shows and blow audiences away,” Do’zia-Earley said.
Still, kids will be kids. At one point during Friday’s rehearsal, Kelly had to get stern to keep her performers’ attention.
“Give me the ping pong ball please, thank you,” she said, bringing a quick end to an impromptu game of catch that had started onstage.
“Matilda: The Musical” debuts at 7 p.m. Friday in the auditorium at the YDC, 3 Battaile Drive in Winchester. Additional performances will be at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the door or online at myydc.org/matilda.
