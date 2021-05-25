For most home landscape situations, no action is needed to protect trees from Brood X cicadas.
If you have a young tree, you may choose to wrap it with fine netting to prevent the females from ovipositing (laying eggs) in pencil-sized branches, says Mark Sutphin, extension agent with the Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Frederick County office.
“In a month or so, many homeowners may need to do some clean-up pruning to small trees that have damaged or flagged branches, again the result of the female laying eggs,” he explained in an email. “Cicadas will not kill the tree and do little feeding as adults. Thankfully they do not bite or sting humans, so no immediate human health concern. This emergence occurs once every seventeen years, find a place to just sit back and enjoy the natural phenomenon, possibly with a set of earplugs.”
For more cicada information, he suggests checking out this Virginia Tech article: https://vtx.vt.edu/articles/2021/05/cals-ent-cicadas-2021.html, or this site: https://resources.ext.vt.edu/contentdetail?contentid=2402&contentname=Periodical%20Cicada.
He added that Dr. Doug Pfeiffer maintains a resource page, https://www.virginiafruit.ento.vt.edu/cicada.html, and recently offered this recorded presentation: https://www.virginiafruit.ento.vt.edu/PeriodicalCicada2020
