BERRYVILLE — Five young women will compete to become Miss Clarke County Fair on Sunday night.
The fair begins Sunday at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds. The opening ceremony takes place at 5 p.m.
After remarks by local officials and performances by Clarke County High School musicians, the pageants will begin.
The first pageant will be the Pre-Teen Miss Clarke County Contest followed by the Junior Miss Clarke County Fair Contest and then the Miss Clarke County Fair Scholarship Pageant. The contestants will compete for a $1,000 continuing education scholarship.
The Little Miss Clarke County Fair contest will be held at 7 p.m. Monday.
The five women competing in the Miss Clarke County Fair Scholarship Pageant are:
• Stephanie Miller is the daughter of Sam and Mary Miller of White Post. Stephanie is a freshman at Virginia Tech.
• Mikayla St. Clair is the daughter of Matthew and Debbie St. Clair of Berryville. Mikayla is a freshman at Virginia Tech.
• Audra Genda is the daughter of Biff and Barbara Genda of Berryville. Audra is a junior at Clarke County High School.
• Olivia Hummer is the daughter of Scottie and Jennifer Hummer. Olivia is a freshman at Shephard University.
• Lauren Gibson is the daughter of Mike and Michelle Gibson of Berryville. Lauren is a senior at Clarke County High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.