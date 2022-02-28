FRONT ROYAL — Support for Ukrainians as their country is invaded by Russia continued in Front Royal this weekend, with Virginia's governor paying a visit to a local church Sunday.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin stopped by Saints Joachim and Anna Ukrainian Catholic Church at 1396 Linden St. to attend a prayer service and offer a prayer of his own.
“Father, we lift up to you all the Ukrainian people today,” Youngkin said during the prayer service, a video posted on the church's Facebook page shows.
Youngkin was accompanied by his wife, Suzanne.
Macaulay Porter, a spokesperson for Youngkin, stated Monday the first lady and governor were moved by the invasion of Ukraine, "... they thought the best way to unite with Ukrainians was by praying with the Virginia based community."
The governor found the church through a recent Northern Virginia Daily article about the church opening its doors for prayer following the invasion.
On Saturday afternoon, the governor released a statement saying the invasion and senseless attack on a sovereign nation and Western ideals cannot stand.
"Today, we are acting to show our solidarity with the Ukrainian people as they defend their country," the statement read. "And while these are important steps, it is incumbent upon President Biden to take a stronger, more decisive leadership position to end this war."
Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah County, took to Twitter for comment on the invasion on Saturday.
"Kudos to @GovernorVA for adding our voices and action against this unconscionable aggression on a free and sovereign nation by a despicable despot. #Ukraine #FreeUkraine."
In the video of the service, a parishioner introduced Youngkin before his prayer, saying the church was contacted by an aide to the governor on Saturday to schedule the visit.
“I at first, frankly, thought it might be a little bit of a hoax,” the parishioner said. “But no, no hoax.”
Assistant Pastor Andrii Chornopyskyi, who lives in Washington, D.C., said in a phone interview Monday that about 91 people attended the service. Fifty-one people attended a special service Thursday night. The church, which was founded in 2015, has about 30 registered families.
“It was very nice,” Chornopyskyi said of the visit by the Youngkins.
Chornopyskyi came to the United States about nine months ago to be a pastor at the church. His wife is also Ukrainian.
The region where his parents live is on the western side of Ukraine, away from the fighting, but they are still taking cover in the basement of their home for shelter, he said.
Saints Joachim and Anna Ukrainian Catholic Church can be reached at 540-636-8394.
