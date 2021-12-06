Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin said he’d like to see 400,000 jobs created n Virginia iin the next four years.
Youngkin said Blueprint Virginia 2030, which was presented to Youngkin during the 12th Annual Virginia Economic Summit and Forum on World Trade in Richmond Friday, will help reach that goal.
He said the economic plan is a “multi-year, if not multi-decade, game plan.”
“I do not want Virginia to be on defense. I want Virginia to be on offense,” Youngkin said. “When Team Virginia plays, Team Virginia will win. I’m a little competitive, and I’m tired of seeing jobs go to Maryland and Tennessee and North Carolina and South Carolina and Georgia and, not to mention, Texas… We’re going to start winning, and we’re going to start winning big time.”
Over 7,000 Virginians and more than 100 business organizations participated in the statewide survey that helped in the plan’s crafting, according to Virginia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Barry DuVal.
DuVal said this blueprint is “different than anything we’ve done before” and covers topics it hasn’t in the past.
DuVal said Blueprint Virginia 2030 is “forward thinking, broader in its scope and more inclusive in its approach.” He said the main purpose of the plan is to “make Virginia the best state for business.”
A large portion of that is job creation.
“Workforce and education were the No. 1 top (issue) in every region,” DuVal said, citing survey results. “That is going to be the key to getting our economic engine going.”
Education and workforce will continue to go hand-in-hand.
“We will be, as a Commonwealth, whatever our workforce allows us to be,” DuVal said. “We need to be sure we have a long-term view of that workforce.”
Part of that long-term plan is a talent attraction campaign as well as ensuring quality education.
Youngkin said one of his goals is to make sure that every student graduates a K-12 education as either college-ready or work-ready.
While part of job creation rests in large companies, DuVal said entrepreneurship will also play a big role.
DuVal said “a lot of businesses can’t start because people have to be tied to their large employer because of their health benefits,” adding that 90% of survey responses showed that small business owners would like to form association health plans and have small businesses come together to do that in order to offer benefits.
Another top issue around the state, outside of Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia, was broadband.
Better and more available broadband, Youngkin said, will allow more Virginians to work remotely or have more flexibility.
“This is a blueprint for the business community as much as it is for our elected officials,” DuVal said.
DuVal said Blueprint Virginia 2030 has 11 focus areas, including workforce and education, business climate, infrastructure, military and veteran affairs, safety, preparedness and resiliency, energy, housing, corporate sustainability and environment, health care and life sciences, innovation and technology and advanced manufacturing.Three of those are new — housing, safety, preparedness and resiliency and corporate sustainability.
Ed Baine, President of Dominion Energy Virginia, and Nazzic Keene, CEO of SAIC served as Co-Chairs of Blueprint Virginia 2030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.