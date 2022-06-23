MIDDLETOWN — As part of an annual youth ministry, teenagers from the Arlington Diocese WorkCamp are repairing and upgrading several homes within the town limits.
The projects include painting and building new decks and railings, roof and window repairs and landscaping.
Arlington Diocese WorkCamp is a youth ministry program culminating in a week-long overnight camp providing the teens of the Diocese with an opportunity to encounter Christ through service, faith and fellowship. The volunteers are made up of high school-aged students.
This year’s camp, which includes about 1,000 teenagers, began Saturday and concludes Friday. The camp is split into 115 teams that are working on home repair projects throughout the Shenandoah Valley. Seven of the projects were in Middletown.
The teams spend the night and have a morning Mass at the former Robert Aylor Middle School near Stephens City before heading out to their respective projects during the daytime.
Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV, who volunteered to help with home repairs on Monday, thanked the camp “for this major impact and gift” to seven local homeowners.
“In one week, we have accomplished some major goals in this town of beautifying these properties. We are eternally grateful,” he said.
At 7707 Church St. in Middletown, two teams are working on repairing old windows and replacing a deteriorating back porch.
Katie Luciani, a 17-year-old working on window repairs at the house, said she decided to join the work camp because she had two older siblings who previously participated.
“I just really like the idea of helping people that really can’t help themselves, you know, people that are in worse off conditions than I am,” she said.
Donnie Akridge, 17, said he enjoyed meeting new people and helping others. Seventeen-year-old Kyla O’Byrne, who helped replacing a deck, said both her team and the weather conditions were “a blessing” and she loved the experience.
“Some of them have never done anything like this before, they’ve never touched a tool or table saw or anything,” said Team #95 Crew Leader Dave Suchyta. “So for them, it’s opening a new door of experience that they’ve never had. But for others, a lot of us come from the wealthier parts of Northern Virginia. And so it’s an experience of being able to, to interact and work and help those who haven’t had all the privileges that we’ve had.”
Suchyta said the teams work from about 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. In the evenings, he said the teens and the adult project leaders have prayers and devotions and play music and games. Most of the people at the camp did not know each other beforehand.
“All of us are from different parishes,” Suchyta said. “None of us knew each other beforehand. So we’re from all over the diocese.”
Suchyta said the highlight of the camp is “watching these kids come together as a team, and then watching them open up and be comfortable sharing and growing in their faith.”
Team 96 Crew Leader Angelo “Gelo” Espiritu said the highlight of the camp was “watching the kids grow.”
“You never know what kind of crew you get in the beginning,” Espiritu said. “And everyone always starts out, you know, a little bit shy, a little bit timid, don’t know what to expect. But watching the kids grow, just form a team, and start actually opening up to each other, trusting each other with power tools is always a wonderful thing.”
He said part of the camp’s appeal is that it’s “a week away from everything.”
“You don’t have to worry about homework, you don’t have to worry about jobs,” he said. “We’re here for each other. We’re here for God. And we’re here to serve. And that’s all we have to focus on.”
Jackson Herrera, 17, said the camp is “awesome.”
“ I love it — I love the crew and I like the work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.