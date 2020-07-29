BERRYVILLE — The show must go on, even when the extravaganza it was supposed to be part of doesn’t.
The 2020 Clarke County Junior Livestock Show & Sale will be held Aug. 12-15 at the Ruritan fairgrounds across from Chet Hobert Park west of Berryville. The event will take the place of the 66th Annual Clarke County Fair, which was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the fair, students in the county’s 4-H and FFA programs show and sell animals they raise.
After this year’s fair was canceled, more than 50 youngsters were at risk of being unable to exhibit more than 150 livestock projects, said Hope Cather, director of the Clarke Agricultural Learning Foundation (CALF).
They initially weren’t told that CALF was trying to organize a special event just for them, she said.
Now, “I believe they’re really adjusting well (to the changes in exhibition plans) and are getting excited” about the livestock show, she added.
Most of the students bought their animals and have raised them since around March. Those who purchased steers did so around December.
“Steers are so much larger, so it takes them longer to grow,” said Cather.
The students have since put a lot of time, effort and expense into feeding and caring for their animals.
“They have worked hard the last several months while dealing with a lot of uncertainty of how the months they have put into raising their market animals would end,” Cather said. “We are grateful that we can come together with our community and show our support of their dedication.”
But donations are needed to cover various costs for the show, including insurance, awards and safety measures. Contributions of any size are welcome, said Cather. Donations may be mailed to CALF at 340 Cather Road, Berryville 22611. Anyone with questions can send an email to CALF22611@gmail.com or call 540-550-4277.
A 501©(3) nonprofit organization, CALF is the coordinating body for activities in Clarke County promoting and supporting agricultural education. Its main goal is to help local agricultural groups foster an exchange of ideas and develop leadership abilities in order to better serve the county and surrounding communities, according to Cather.
The livestock show will not be open to general public. Individual shows will be livestreamed on Facebook.
But people can attend the sale at 6 p.m. Aug. 14. It will be a live auction open only to registered livestock buyers.
To try and protect show and sale participants from the coronavirus pandemic, activities will be conducted in a spacious part of the fairgrounds, and social distancing and sanitation procedures recommended by the Lord Fairfax Health District will be practiced, Cather said.
By holding the event, “we hope to show our participants that with realism, education, communication and good planning, obstacles in the way of their goals can be conquered,” she said.
