Youth soccer players lost their spring season, but they're about to get a taste of fall.
Blue Ridge United and Shenandoah FC Elite are each planning on holding travel soccer tryouts from June 15-18 for the 2020-21 season, this after each found ways to keep the members of their respective leagues active during the pandemic.
Blue Ridge United will hold troyuts at Sherando Park in Stephens City while Shenandoah FC Elite plans on conducting tryouts at Jim Barnett Park's Preston Field.
Both organizations originally planned on holding tryouts in May, but like everything else in the sports world, COVID-19 resulted in delays.
With most of Virginia moving into Phase 2 of Gov. Ralph Northam's re-opening plan this past Friday, children can finally start kicking soccer balls around in organized sessions.
Those who make the travel teams will begin practice for the fall season in August, and games will start in late August or early September. Blue Ridge United features divisions for Under-9 to Under-19 for its travel teams (a total of 20, with boys' and girls' teams for every age group except U-18). Shenandoah FC Elite has seven teams ranging from U-10 to U-18.
Phase 2 expands the limit on gatherings from 10 to 50 people, but there are still COVID-19 precautions teams must follow.
On Friday, Blue Ridge United executive director Dustin Butcher said his organization is taking steps to address those matters.
Butcher said Blue Ridge United will have three separate hours of check-in time on Sunday based on the registrants' last names so there aren't large numbers of people checking in at the same time. (Between travel and recreation, Blue Ridge had about 1,300 participants last year.) People who don't check in on Sunday will check in at their designated tryout field (there are seven fields that will be in use over the course of four days).
Butcher said there will be entry and exit procedures for each field, and the tryout times and field use for each respective age group have been spread out as much as possible to avoid crowding. There will also be specific places for children to put their belongings and hand sanitation products will be available.
Butcher said Blue Ridge is still working on the format for the tryouts. The Phase 2 guidelines state “outdoor recreational sports may occur if ten feet of physical distance can be maintained by all instructors, participants, and spectators, with the exception of incidental contact or contact between members of the same household.” Also included in the guidelines are “competition that involves close contact with other athletes must be avoided.”
"We're getting [our format] finalized over the next week or so we can get it out there and let people know what we're doing," Butcher said.
Shenandoah FC — which had approximately 125 players in its organization last year — normally does it training at Shenandoah University. But because the campus is shut down it had to make other arrangements, and that's why the plan is to hold tryouts in Jim Barnett Park.
To help with COVID-19 concerns, tryouts are optional for players who participated for Shenandoah FC last year. Players who were on last year's teams were offered roster spots for 2020-21 and executive director Cosmo Balio said 95 percent of last year's players have accepted that offer.
"We thought that would settle any nerves by parents that it's too early [to be in groups]," Balio said. "We wanted to put everybody at ease."
Balio said there will be 30 minutes between all tryout sessions in order to clear out the fields, and they're also suggesting parents stay in their cars during tryouts. Each child has been instructed to bring their own soccer ball. Each person who participates must sign a COVID-19 waiver.
Because of the 10-foot distance guideline, Balio said there will be a lot of emphasis on technical work.
"It's definitely an interesting look at how to run a tryout," Balio said. "It's made us kind of reexamine what we're doing for kids and stuff like that. I think it's needed. I think kids need to get back out and have interaction like that, but I also want to make sure kids aren't at any risk."
Players won't be too rusty when they do report, because their organizations took measures to make sure they still worked on their skills during the pandemic in the spring.
Butcher said Blue Ridge started with a social media drill contest that gave players the opportunity to receive gift cards. Blue Ridge provided dribbling, shooting and passing exercises, but players could also create their own exercises. Those players then posted 20-second clips on social media by tagging Blue Ridge United.
Blue Ridge followed up by providing training exercises as well as articles and videos that could help maximize their soccer performance over a five-week period.
Throughout the entire spring, Blue Ridge held training exercises over Zoom once or twice a week. Butcher said that some of those Zoom sessions were for the entire club, and some were for individual teams. Those lasted until two weeks ago.
Butcher said close to 75 percent of the organization's travel members were active participants and the number of recreation participants wasn't far behind. Children as young as 3 can join the recreation program.
Butcher also held online meetings with the coaches to discuss issues with the club.
"We did the best we could to keep everybody thinking about [soccer]," Butcher said. "We wanted to keep them doing something but also wanted to find that balance with schoolwork. Kids may or may not have been online all day, so we didn't want to overdo things with our players. I thought we found a pretty good balance."
During the spring, Balio said Shenandoah FC held numerous Zoom meetings and had technical training with players and coaches with the Techne Futbol app. The app logged the hours and provided drill demonstrations for Shenandoah FC.
The app provided them a performance measuring stick that Balio compared to the colored belts used in karate. As they logged more hours, players earned colored socks of greater value — yellow was higher than white, for example.
Balio said Shenandoah FC also held team building and leadership meetings through Zoom.
"It's been rough, but it's been challenging for myself as the director and the other coaches to come up with different things that will keep kids motivated and excited playing individually but together," Balio said.
All tryouts for both leagues will start 5 p.m. or later. For more tryout information and other details on both leagues, go to brysa.org and shenandoahfc.com.
