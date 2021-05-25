BERRYVILLE — Older residents in the northwest part of town will have an easier time adding onto their homes.
In a unanimous vote, Berryville Town Council recently approved a zoning ordinance amendment reducing the setback requirement for single-family, detached homes in the Older Person Residential (OPR) district from 40 feet to 30 feet.
Alton Echols, a local developer of housing units designed for older people, asked for the amendment.
The minimum lot size for single-family, detached homes on parcels zoned OPR is 7,500 square feet.
The DR-4 Detached Residential District includes similar minimum lot sizes: 10,000 square feet for conventional lots and 7,500 square feet for cluster development lots having 30-foot and 25-foot rear yard setbacks, respectively.
Officials took into account the DR-4 district rules in deciding that reducing the OPR setback requirement would be appropriate.
Nobody voiced objections to Echols’ request during recent public hearings held by the Berryville Planning Commission and the council. The commission makes recommendations to the council on how to handle land-use matters.
Established during past annexation efforts, the OPR district is intended to encourage the development of residential units for people ages 55 and older, plus services they might use, such as medical offices.
Community Development Director Christy Dunkle said she thinks the amendment won’t encourage more such development in Berryville.
“It just gives more flexibility to those living there now,” Dunkle said, in terms of how they can further develop their properties.
For instance, she said, if they want to add a room or build a deck, “they can go out 10 feet more” without having to obtain a variance from the Berryville Board of Zoning Appeals.
Northwest Berryville already hosts various senior living developments, including Commonwealth Senior Living, Mary Hardesty House, the Retreat at Berryville and Robert Regan Village, which recently opened.
Council members have questioned whether Berryville is getting too many residences designed for older people. Their concerns have been based on factors such as a lack of primary care medical facilities locally as well as potential stresses on Clarke County’s emergency medical services, which are operated by the county’s three mostly volunteer fire companies.
“I think we’re in good shape” with the amount of housing for older people that Berryville has now, Dunkle said.
