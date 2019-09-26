WINCHESTER — Construction of an approximately $11 million housing and retail development at East Piccadilly and North Kent streets in Winchester is scheduled to begin in March after preliminary approval of necessary rezoning by City Council members on Tuesday.
The council, in a work session after its regular meeting, unanimously approved the change, which will allow The Lofts at East Picadilly to build 47 one- or two-bedroom apartments.
The five-story complex is expected to include two retail stores or restaurants and indoor parking for tenants. It is scheduled to be completed by the spring of 2021. Piccadilly Street Investments LLC., with cooperation from the Winchester Economic Development Authority, is building the structure.
To allow for the expansion, council gave preliminary approval to rezone 3,340 square feet at the corner of East Fairfax Lane and National Avenue adjacent to the property. The land, which serves as open space and a small public park, is next to the National Gateway Roundabout connecting East Piccadilly to National Avenue and North East Lane.
The move changes the land from a residential to a business designation. However, Planning Director Timothy Youmans told council members that the land won’t be developed.
“There will be no physical changes to this land,” he said. “It will still remain park area adjoining the National Avenue Gateway Roundabout.”
The rezoning is needed by Piccadilly Street Investments to reach the density required for 47 units.
The move was one of three options presented to the council by Youmans, who recommended the second option. The first was to rezone 7,918 square feet, about 0.2 acres. The third was to reject the request.
The Planning Commission had recommended the first option at a Sept. 17 public hearing, but Youmans said two property owners and a resident in the area expressed concerns. Council members are expected to give formal approval for the change at their Oct. 22 meeting.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Evan Clark and councilors Kim Herbstritt, John Willingham, Les Veach, Corey Sullivan, Bill Wiley and Judy McKiernan.
