WINCHESTER — A person who played a key role in Winchester government may soon receive the rare tribute of having a portion of Rouss City Hall named in his honor.
Charles M. Zuckerman, who died on Christmas Day at the age of 96, served on City Council from 1966 to 1980, then was twice elected as Winchester’s mayor from 1980 to 1988.
To commemorate his decades of service to the city, council’s Planning and Economic Development Committee voted unanimously on Thursday to recommend the former Treasurer’s Office on the second floor of Rouss City Hall be named the Mayor Charles M. Zuckerman Old Council Chambers.
That room, which has been vacant since the Treasurer’s Office moved last year to the Creamery Building at 21 S. Kent St., is where City Council held its meetings until the opening of the Winchester-Frederick County Joint Judicial Center in 1984. With the opening of the new judicial complex, Winchester was able to move its courtroom from the second floor of Rouss City Hall to the new building at 5 N. Kent St., freeing up the former courtroom to be converted into new, larger council chambers with more seating for spectators.
Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said Zuckerman was mayor at the time of the transition, making him Winchester’s only mayor to participate in council meetings in both the old and new chambers.
The current council chambers, located directly across from the former chambers, was designated the Mayor Elizabeth A. Minor Council Chambers on Dec. 13, 2016. It is currently the only room in Rouss City Hall to be named after a person.
Minor, 83, was first appointed to City Council in 1980 and served until she was elected mayor in 2004. She was re-elected mayor in 2008 and 2012, racking up nearly 36 years of service to the city before retiring at the end of 2016.
Youmans told the Planning and Economic Development Committee on Thursday that the room that could become the Mayor Charles M. Zuckerman Old Council Chambers is not currently in use, and he’s not sure when or how it will be utilized by the city. If council approves the renaming, the new designation would stay in place regardless of which department occupies the space.
“It just seems fitting,” current Winchester Mayor David Smith said about the proposal to honor Zuckerman. “I think it’s a good gesture for someone who has served this community as long as he did.”
It addition to being a civil servant, Zuckerman was also a prolific supporter of the community. He volunteered for numerous organizations, donated a lifetime total of 38 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross and served on the boards of the American Legion, Free Medical Clinic, Shenandoah University and more. The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber named him Outstanding Citizen of the Year in 1977.
The Planning and Economic Development Committee’s recommendation to designate the former Treasurer’s Office as the Mayor Charles M. Zuckerman Old Council Chambers will now be forwarded to City Council for further discussion and a final vote.
Attending Thursday afternoon’s Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and committee Chairman David Smith and members Kim Herbstritt and Richard Bell.
