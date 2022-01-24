Winter Blues

A grumpy robin stands in the snow in a Winchester backyard Monday where spring is yet to arrive. A quick blast of snow early Monday morning made roads slippery and forced the closure of Frederick County Public Schools. Winchester and Clarke County public schools operated on a 2-hour delay.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

