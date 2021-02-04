Berryville residents Leah Mitchell (front), 13; Tessa Steen (center), 12; and Allie Lynch, 13, reach warp speed as they sled down a steep storm water management pond embankment near Clarke County High School Wednesday.
A donkey and a horse share a snowy pasture at the Red Moon Farm on Senseny Road in Berryville Wednesday.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Shadows from tree branches form a pattern on drifting snow as a brisk wind blows Wednesday at Long Branch Historic House and Farm in Clarke County.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
The Blue Ridge Mountains rise in the background as retired horses graze in a snowy pasture at the 400-acre Long Branch Historic House and Farm in Boyce Wednesday.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Dripping icicles cling to the awning at the former Boyd's Nest Family Restaurant on West Main Street in Berryville Wednesday as the temperature climbs above freezing.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
