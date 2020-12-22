DON’T LOG-IN YET! Read this Sign-Up Information first
Light rain this morning. Some sunshine breaking through this afternoon. High 43F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 22, 2020 @ 4:00 am
A horse gazes from its pasture at the snowy surroundings at the Long Branch Historic House and Farm in Clarke County on the first day of winter Monday.
Leafless trees line the driveway to the Long Branch Historic House and Farm on the first day of winter Monday where Liz Dunning walks with her poodle, Ezekiel, each day.
Clark Mulligan of Front Royal takes his dog Nakota for a snowy walk at Blandy Experimental Farm before heading to work in White Post during the first day of winter Monday.
Bella Smith crosses South Cameron Street at Boscawen Street to visit friends Monday where colorful flowers cling to fall and bloom in a snowy planter on the first day of winter.
