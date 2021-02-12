Graham Maclin, 7, and his sister, Daisy Maclin, 5, work together Thursday morning on Mosby Street in Winchester to clear their father's car of the new snow that fell late Wednesday and in the early morning hours Thursday.
A killdeer with snowy feet walks in the parking lot of Rose Hill Park on Jones Road in Frederick County on Thursday after a new coating of snow fell in the area late Wednesday and early Thursday.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Mallard ducks fly over snow-covered trees on a Merrimans Lane farm on Thursday. The area received a fresh coating of snow late Wednesday and early Thursday.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Elizabeth Green of Winchester walks her dogs Tupper (left) and Kringle on the Green Circle Trail in the Abrams Creek Wetlands Preserve on Thursday.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Luther Hux clears the sidewalk in front of his Castleman Drive home in Winchester on Thursday.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
