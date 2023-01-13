Winchester Little Theatre’s upcoming play, “Nuts,” is offering something different for the cast and the community.
“It’s juicy, it’s engaging, it’s compelling,” said Director Theresa Apple. “I think people will walk away saying, ‘Wow, this is something WLT hasn’t done before.’”
“Nuts,” by Tom Topor, is a courtroom drama loosely based on a true story in which the main character Claudia, a high-priced call girl living in 1979 and a patient of Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, must prove her sanity to stand trial for allegedly killing a client.
“It is not a trial; it is a competency hearing to see if she is fit to stand trial,” Apple said.
Claudia’s parents accuse her of being mentally incompetent to stand trial because they don’t want the publicity of their daughter being on trial for murder, Apple said.
“She is trying to prove that, no, she knew exactly what she was doing,” the director said. “We learn all sorts of little family secrets.”
The story takes place on a February morning in the courtroom, she said, and the entire cast is on stage for the duration of the play except for brief instances when they exit and reenter the courtroom.
“It’s kind of cutting edge for Winchester Little Theater,” Apple said of the play. “I’ve been wanting to do it for years.”
Part of what makes the show so different for Winchester are its tone and the demands it places on the actors.
For Rhonda Markland, who plays Claudia, “It’s emotionally exhausting,” Apple said.
It’s hard enough portraying a personality that’s so different from her own while conveying that person’s emotions, but Markland also adds an element of instability to Claudia.
There’s a question of “Why is she acting like this?” Apple said. “That’s hard to do for two hours straight with no break.”
Roxie Orndorff and Richard Bennett play Claudia’s parents.
Other cast members are Christopher Short and Jamie Figgins as lawyers, Steve Nichols as a psychologist, Stephen Eisenbaugh as the judge, Ed Gillespie as the court officer and Rebecca Sims, who learned to use a stenotype machine to play the court reporter.
Apple noted that the tone of the show may turn off some theatergoers and warned that she would rate the play at about PG-13 because of language and descriptions of how sex workers make their money, but she said that the content will not be offensive to most people.
Those who are fans of real murder cases or prime-time police procedurals should be fine with the subject matter and language, she said.
Another way the show challenged its cast and crew was by requiring them to condense their usual amount of preparation time because they were coming off both the holiday season and a four-week run of “A Christmas Carol.” Usually, the theater would have ended its fall season before Thanksgiving, but this time they went all out for a full Christmas production.
This resulted in them losing a week and two weekends of set-building time as well as challenging a cast already contending with long monologues to memorize.
“Every person has stepped up. … They have really worked hard and they’ve done it and it is really great,” Apple said.
“I’m very proud of the work that this cast has put in,” Apple said. “[It’s] dedication like you wouldn’t believe.”
The play runs from Jan. 13 to 28 with performances at 8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday and Jan. 21.
The box office is open from 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Tickets are $21 for adults, $19 for people 62 and older and $14 for K-12 and college students.
For more information, call 540-662-3331 or visit https://winchesterlittletheatre.org/production/nuts.
