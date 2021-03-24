Wood working

Matt Rose of Four Winds Tree Experts in Boyce uses a miniature skid steer loader to move the large branches of a Leyland cypress tree taken down because of disease on the grounds of the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley's Glen Burnie House in Winchester on Tuesday. In the background is the historic home, which sits on land that Winchester founder James Wood surveyed, claimed and then settled in 1735. At right, manning the chipper, is Rose's brother and company owner, Ben Rose.