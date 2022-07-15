BERRYVILLE — Wool-producing sheep must be sheared at least once a year to keep them in good health, says Clarke County farmer Lisa Murphy.
But "the price is way down right now" on the wool market, said Murphy, of Frankford Farm. So it's hard for people, like herself, who raise small herds of sheep to find buyers for their animals' fleece.
An annual joint effort by Clermont Farm and Virginia Cooperative Extension is helping farmers do just that.
The Northern Virginia Area Wool Pool was held Thursday morning at Clermont, a 360-acre agricultural and historical research center just east of Berryville.
A steady stream of farmers drove their pickups into the farm throughout the morning. In the beds of their trucks were large bags of wool they've sheared. Some of the beds were piled high.
Farmers unloaded their bags. Later in the day, a tractor-trailer arrived to transport the wool to the Mid-States Wool Growers Cooperative in Fairfield County, Ohio. After being weighed, the wool will be stored there until buyers can be found. Then it will be sold and the farmers will receive payment, officials explained.
Bob Stieg, chief executive officer of The Clermont Foundation, said he understands wool currently is selling for no more than about 40 cents per pound on average.
By sending their wool to the co-op, "farmers are guaranteed at least something" in terms of compensation, said Steig, whose private foundation manages the 18th-century farm alongside the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
If someone is able to provide fleeces from several thousand sheep, "they're (marketers) going to send a tractor-trailer to you," he said candidly, but not for lesser amounts.
Wool Pool participants must qualify for federal loan deficiency payments. Those are made to producers who agree to forgo seeking Commodity Credit Corp. loans in return for a payment on an eligible commodity, according to Robyn Potter, director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Services Agency office in nearby Jefferson County, West Virginia.
Sara Hartsell, who has about 20 sheep at her Clarke County farm, said the market for wool has declined because "people don't use wool anymore," such as for making military uniforms.
Synthetic fibers are being used more in clothing. Other factors in the market decline include the industrial supply chain shrinking, international trade wars and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a BBC News report.
Hartsell discussed sheep-raising concerns with Wool Pool visitors. She said that despite the wool market decline, she plans to continue raising sheep. She's been doing it since she was 13.
"I love sheep. I'll do it until I can't stand to do it anymore," she chuckled.
"They're friendly" animals, especially once they become accustomed to their keepers, Hartsell continued.
Hartsell mentioned that she's dealing with arthritis. For that reason, she is gradually changing over to raising hair sheep. Those don't need to be sheared, she said.
About 4,000 pounds of wool were received at the Wool Pool by mid-morning on Thursday, local extension agent Corey Childs estimated. He anticipated roughly the same amount arriving later, doubling the volume. Sheep-raisers from across the Blue Ridge Mountain were on the way.
"It's fun getting to see all the wool, all the different qualities," Childs said, noting he's been involved in wool-collection efforts for about 40 years.
