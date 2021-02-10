Work on Hope Drive extension underway

Perry Engineering has begun work on the first phase of the Hope Drive extension in Winchester. On Monday an excavator operator is framed by the opening in an end wall used with storm water management pipes as he performs site work near the former Robinson Elementary School. Winchester is in the process of extending Hope Drive to South Pleasant Valley Road. The $8.3 million project will realign Papermill Road to connect with Hope Drive. It also will remove the existing railroad crossings on Papermill Road and Tevis Street and construct a new crossing on the extended Hope Drive. The extended Hope Drive will provide access to Crossover Boulevard, which connects to a new overpass being built over Interstate 81 near the Winchester Station shopping center. On the other side of the overpass, Frederick County will build a new road system that will allow Hope Drive commuters to make a direct connection to Airport Road along Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.