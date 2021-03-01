Working on Shihadeh Center

David Hawkins of RCD Inc. Electrical Services of Purcellville drives an aerial lift at the front of the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center in Winchester on Friday, where he installed conduit sleeves for security cameras on the front of the building. The Jefferson Street building, which previously housed John Kerr Elementary School, is being renovated by Winchester Public Schools into a hub for Career and Technical Education classes. It is scheduled to open this fall.
