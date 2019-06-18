WINCHESTER — Celebrate Scottish tradition with the bellow of the Great Highland Bagpipes and Scottish drums at the 18th annual National Piping Centre’s Faculty Concert.
Presented by the City of Winchester Pipes and Drums, the concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Shenandoah University’s Armstrong Concert Hall, located at 702 University Drive.
Tickets are $20 for general admission and $10 for students.
The concert features world-renowned pipers, who also serve as instructors at the National Piping Centre’s Virginia Piping & Drumming School held at Shenandoah University. The school began Sunday and runs through Friday.
“With the quality of instructors we have, we feel it’s important to share with the community,” said John Taylor, pipe major with the City of Winchester Pipes and Drums. “That’s why these guys do this concert.”
The concert will feature five award-winning pipers and drummers from the National Piping Centre in Glasgow, Scotland. Concert-goers can expect to hear traditional, as well as more modern songs. Matt MacIsaac, from Canada, will also perform original music.
“Matt MacIsaac is a wonderful flute and tin whistle player and he will perform both on Thursday,” Taylor said.
Accomplished solo piper Roddy MacLeod will return again this year. MacLeod is the principal of The National Piping Centre and has won at more than 25 solo piping competitions. Other performers include Brian Donaldson, piper in the Scots Guards of the British Army, and solo drummer Mark Wilson, who Taylor said has won just about every drumming championship.
“We have a really outstanding concert with great performers, plus our own City of Winchester Pipes and Drums plays,” Taylor said.
This year, instructors will see one of the largest groups at the Virginia Piping & Drumming School with 45 students from up and down the East Coast, as well as from Hawaii and Oregon.
“We’re looking forward to one of the best schools ever,” Taylor said.
The purpose of the school is to promote the study of the pipes and drums, and foster the culture of Scotland through music.
The community is also invited to visit the school this week, which meets in Hinkle Hall at Shenandoah.
“If you come around noon you might get to see a mini concert and get to meet one of the instructors,” Taylor said.
Tickets for Thursday’s concert may be purchased at the door or in advance by visiting www.cowpad.org or tickets.su.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.