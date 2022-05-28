WINCHESTER — Two Winchester Public Schools principals are leaving and two have been hired.
Stephanie Downey, Frederick Douglass Elementary School principal, and Matthew Wygal, Daniel Morgan Intermediate School principal, are taking jobs with Prince William County Public Schools. Melissa Maestle, assistant principal at Frederick Douglass, is succeeding Downey. Wygal’s job hasn’t been filled yet.
In addition, Gail Brady, principal of Sugarland Elementary School in Sterling, will succeed Beth O’ Donnell as John Kerr Elementary School principal. Last month, O’Donnell was appointed Daniel Morgan Middle School principal, effective July 1. O’Donnell will succeed Jennifer Buckley, who has been named WPS director of student services. Also last month, it was announced that Lisa Pluska, Daniel Morgan Intermediate School’s assistant principal, will replace Nan Bryant as principal at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School. Bryant is retiring.
Downey, who was born in Winchester but grew up in the Baltimore area, began her educational career in 1989 at Harford County Public Schools in Maryland. She was hired as a fifth-grade teacher at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School in 1996, where she was also an intervention teacher — a teacher who works individually with struggling students.
Downey, a wife and mother of two grown children, then left the school division to raise her kids and start a business. She rejoined WPS as a intervention teacher at Douglass in 2011 and became principal in 2012.
Downey said she’s proud of overseeing the creation of the dual language immersion program at Frederick Douglass. Dual language students spend half of their time in English-speaking classrooms and half in Spanish-speaking classrooms. Downey, who earned $104,153 annually, said building relationships with students and parents was also rewarding.
Downey is becoming principal at Chris Yung Elementary School in Bristow, which has roughly 700 students, about twice as many as Douglass. She said Winchester schools are topnotch and she has enjoyed working here, but she is ready for a new challenge.
“Ten years is kind of a long time for a principal to be at one spot,” she said. “But I have nothing but positive things to say about my experience here.”
Maestle, who couldn’t be reached for comment, taught kindergarten and third and fourth grades in Culpeper County Public Schools, according to a WPS news release. Maestle, who will earn the same annual salary as Downey, was hired at Frederick Douglass as a teacher in 2014 before becoming assistant principal. Her duties as assistant principal included curriculum planning and hiring Spanish-speaking staff for the dual language program. Frederick Douglass serves K-4 students.
“I’m beyond excited to begin my new role,” Maestle said in the release. “I look forward to the new challenges this role will present and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve the families and faculty at Frederick Douglass.”
Wygal said he will miss Winchester but is ready for a change. He grew up in Hampshire County, West Virginia, and began his career in that state in 2004 as a special education teacher. He later taught social studies at the middle school level in Frederick County Public Schools before being hired as Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School principal in 2014. He became the intermediate school’s first principal when Daniel Morgan was divided into middle and intermediate schools in the 2017-18 school year. The intermediate school has about 680 fifth- and sixth-graders. The 620-student middle school is for grades 7-8.
Wygal, who earns $106,385 annually, said his main task when he became principal of the intermediate school was developing a more elementary-school type philosophy, which included fewer class changes and adding recess.
Wygal said the coronavirus pandemic — which caused schools to temporarily shutdown and implement online learning — was the biggest challenge of his career. He said what he’ll miss most is the sense of accomplishment from helping students overcome obstacles.
“I definitely learned through managing and supporting adults and students that everybody has their own story and it’s important to listen to that story,” said Wygal, who will work in the human resources office for the Prince William County school system. “So you can fully understand where everybody’s coming from and what they’re going through.”
Brady has 30 years of educational experience including seven years as a teacher in Guilford County Schools in North Carolina, according to the release. She was hired by Loudoun County Public Schools in 2012.
Brady, who will earn $120,873 annually, couldn’t be reached for comment, but she said in the release that’s she’s excited to come to John Kerr, which serves students in grades K-4.
“What I’m looking forward to most is building relationships with students, staff, families, and the community,” she said. “Oh, the places we’ll go as a team!”
O’Donnell will earn $102,758 as principal at Daniel Morgan Middle School. Pluska will earn $113,886 as principal at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary.
