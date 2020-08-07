Yard sale prep

Bob Cook of Winchester arranges his display of baseball caps Thursday as he prepares to spend the next three days in front of Dixie Plate Glass and Mirror Company on Valley Pike in Frederick County, where a yard sale is being held. Cook has been selling items at yard sales for 25 years.
(1) comment
Yard sales for 25 years. That way he doesn’t pay his share of taxes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.