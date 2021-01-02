WINCHESTER — Before the pandemic hit, Virginia was positioning itself to become one of the nation’s business leaders, passing Senate Bill 7 to incrementally increase the minimum wage across the state to potentially reach $15 an hour over the next five years.
But soon after the state’s General Assembly session, COVID-19 gripped the area and statewide shutdowns went into effect.
Retail stores, restaurants and every business in between began putting more focus on cleanliness and pivoting to change sale models.
Dine-in services were restricted and retail stores began counting customers to stay within the governor’s guidelines while wearing masks and maintaining a social distance of 6 feet apart became what many referred to as “the new normal.”
Big chain stores, like Walmart and Target, began modifying hours and setting aside special times for elderly customers to shop, hoping to make what was thought to be the most impacted group of people feel more comfortable.
Business owners throughout the valley maintained as positive an attitude as they could during trying times, many saying they were “taking it one day at a time.”
Unemployment numbers reached their peak in the region on the week ending April 4, with Clarke County posting 205 initial jobless claims, Frederick County 1,292, Shenandoah County 601, Warren County 605 and Winchester City 490 that week.
But relief came and resiliency continued.
Business owners were able to apply for Small Business Association Disaster Loans, the Payroll Protection Program grants and other forms of coronavirus relief packages.
Bank CEOs in the region hurried to familiarize themselves with how to quickly and efficiently tackle the growing volume of pandemic-related applications and used an “all-hands-on-deck” approach.
More than 1,890 businesses and nonprofit organizations in the Northern Shenandoah Valley were approved for tens of millions in loans through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, according to data released by the SBA.
When initial PPP data was released in July, there were 254 businesses or nonprofit groups in the region that each were approved for more than $150,000 from the relief program. Among those, 12 were approved for between $2 million and $5 million, while 24 were approved for between $1 million and $2 million. Another 1,645 were approved for less than $150,000, with several applying for assistance falling between $150,000 and $1 million.
In May, the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber partnered with Virginia Career Works and Dr. Dave Leadership Corp. to host the region’s first virtual job fair.
Registered job seekers used Zoom to meet with prospective employers and entered into a virtual room, which took the place of walking up to an employer’s table. They were able to talk with employers and then request to visit another employer’s room.
The virtual job fairs continued throughout the region over the duration of the year.
Throughout it all, the region’s business leaders praised the community for continuing to support its businesses.
“When we come out of this pandemic, which we will, it’s essential that we have viable and intact businesses. A community is only as strong as its businesses,” Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sharon Baroncelli said in the midst of the trying times.
Top of Virginia Regional Chamber President and CEO Cynthia Schneider said she saw business leaders come together to make things work and help businesses survive the pandemic.
“We’re all coming together to strengthen our efforts so we can guide our businesses and the employees as they’re not only navigating through this,” she said, “but what they’re going to be able to do afterward when we get to recovery.”
