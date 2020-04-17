In an effort to keep patients as safe as possible during the coronavirus pandemic, Valley Health’s Chronic Disease Resource Center at 333 W. Cork St. is providing drive-up finger stick blood testing for patients who are on a blood thinner. Patients normally go inside the facility for testing. On Wednesday, David Murphy of Winchester had his blood tested by Clinical Manager Pam Martin while he sat in his vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.